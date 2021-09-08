  1. Sify.com
  4. Suicide attempt by 45-yr-old man inside TN Assembly

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Sep 8th, 2021, 16:20:19hrs
Chennai, Sep 8 (IANS) A 45-year-old man, who allegedly tried to immolate himself inside the Tamil Nadu Assembly premises, was saved by a staffer on Wednesday.

The man has been identified as Murugan, who entered the Assembly premises masquerading as a journalist, poured petrol on his body and was about to light a matchstick when an alert Marshal foiled his alleged suicide attempt. The police immediately took him into custody.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and is under medical observation.

Police sources told IANS that the reason behind the suicide attempt was yet to be ascertained.

