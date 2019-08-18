Suicide pact was written by Burari 'horror' home residents

<br>One of the pages in the carefully kept registers carried a note saying: Bhagwan ka Raasta" (road to God).

Narayan Devi (77), her two sons Bhavnesh (50) and Lalit (45), her daughters-in-law Savita (48) and Teena (42), daughter Pratibha (57), grand-children Priyanka (33), Nitu (25), Monu (23), Dhruv (15) and Shivam (15) were found hanging facing each other in a room on the first floor of the house with their limbs tied.

Devi was lying dead on the floor in an adjacent room.

"We received the forensic report of the handwriting analysis last week which confirmed that the entries made in the 8-9 registers, seized from the house, were of the family members. Most entries in the register were made by Priyanka and Lalit's wife Teena," said a senior police officer. Dinesh, the only surviving member who lives near Kota in Rajasthan, when asked about the forensic report, said: "I have no knowledge about this. If experts have done it then it must be right. We have been satisfied with the police investigation since the beginning. Have nothing more to say." The officer said the entries made in the diary were dictated by Lalit and written by his wife and Priyanka. The police had also seized eight mobile phones from a drawer in the prayer room, which also had tapes on them. The forensic report of the mobile phones was yet to arrive, the police officer added. "The forensic report of the mobile phones will make it clear if the family members had contacted anyone before they took the extreme step or if anyone else had called them," said the officer. The Delhi Police had earlier said: "Certain hand-written notes have been found, which pointed towards observance of some definite spiritual/mystical practices by the family. These notes have strong similarity with the manner in which they killed themselves." (Sakshi Chand can be contacted at sakshi.c@ians.in)