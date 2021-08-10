Suitcase designed by BTS will be displayed in shop window of Louis Vuitton

Seoul [South Korea], August 10 (ANI/Global Economic): Louis Vuitton unveiled a shop window art showing suitcases designed by its global ambassador BTS.



Louis Vuitton is working on the 'Louis 200' project to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the birth of founder Louis Vuitton from August 4 to the second half of this year.

It will introduce suitcase models collaborated with 200 people representing various fields. Suitcase models can be found in Louis Vuitton stores around the world, including Korea.

The travel suitcase is meaningful for Louis Vuitton. Travel suitcases were usually designed in curved shape in the 1850s, but Louis Vuitton designed them into flat shape that is easy to stack for the first time. At that time, it gained popularity among nobilities who enjoyed travelling and established itself as a luxury brand.

In the collaboration work this time, a world-class architecture Frank Gehry, contemporary artist Jean-Michel Othoniel, creative director Willo Perron, and astronaut Alyssa Carson participated. Various companies including LEGO and NIGO also participated.

BTS designed by using Louis Vuitton suitcase logo 'LV' and drawings of whales, hearts and carrots. 'LV' logo written by Hangul and the BTS' logo are also eye-catching. Louis Vuitton will also introduce lots of designs made by painter, skateboarder, paralympic swimmers, poet, and botanist.

Those 200 works designed by various designers will be printed and displayed in the shop window as Damier Cube form. The design works will be replaced twice a day and reused as wrapping paper.

In addition, it will introduce various works by floating suitcase in the air through screen panel devices and video loops. It will also create a huge robot image, and it is an idea borrowed from suitcases that Louis Vuitton used to pile up in the shop window.

Through the exhibition, Louis Vuitton will donate a total of two million euros, 10,000 euros each to 200 nonprofit organisations around the world. Donations will be used to help the young generation and the underprivileged have more artistic experiences. Some works will be auctioned off for young students majoring in art. (ANI/Global Economic)

