Sukhbir asks Punjab CM why he defrauded people

The SAD President, who was addressing a gathering on the occasion of the second Punjab Mange Jawab rally, announced the candidature of former chief parliamentary secretary Virsa Singh Valtoha from the Khem Karan constituency for the 2022 Assembly elections.

Chandigarh, March 15 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal on Monday asked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to tell people why he had defrauded them with false promises, grounded development and presided over the worst administration in the history of the state.

The announcement was done after the people unanimously supported Valtoha's candidature.

Demanding answers, Badal said the Chief Minister would have to tell people why he swore a false oath in the name of the holy Gutka Sahib that he would waive off all farmer loans after forming the government in the state.

"Punjabis want answers for the fraud committed on them by the Chief Minister who while promising jobs to youth also got forms signed from them and issued affidavits promising the same".

Stating that the Chief Minister would have to tell why he played with the sentiments of Punjabis, the SAD President also asked the former to tell one thing he had done for the people and the state during the last four years.

"Tell us one road, power grid or college you have made," he said adding forget doing anything the Chief Minister had presided over the complete collapse in the law and order and remained confined to giving clean chits to corrupt ministers and legislators who had established their own mafias.

He said the situation was such that even the holy city of Sri Amritsar Sahib was falling in disrepair and the Virasat-e-Marg was not being maintained.

He said similarly the promised compensation of Rs 10,000 per acre to farmers ploughing land beyond the barbed wire fence was not honoured.

Badal said in stark contrast to the Congress, the SAD had always strived to do its best for Punjab and Punjabis.

"This is because we satisfy the regional aspirations of the people unlike the Congress and the BJP which look up to their central command for directions."

He said even now the SAD was fighting for the rights of the farmers and had even exited the Union Cabinet and severed its alliance with the BJP in protest against the passage of the three agricultural laws.

He appealed to the people to strengthen the SAD, saying if the SAD was strengthened the 'kaum' would also be fortified.

Former minister Bikram Singh Majithia while speaking said the people of Khem Karan had given a befitting answer to Sukhpal Bhullar who had threatened to lodge cases against people attending today's rally.

--IANS

vg/rt