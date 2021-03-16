Sukhbir Badal tests coronavirus positive

Chandigarh, March 16 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"I would like to inform everyone that I have tested Covid positive. My health is fine and as per protocol I have isolated myself," he said in a tweet.

In view of increasing coronavirus cases in Punjab, the state government has imposed night curfew daily from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. in 10 of 22 districts.