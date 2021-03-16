Sukhbir Badal tests coronavirus positive

Chandigarh, March 16 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.
"I would like to inform everyone that I have tested Covid positive. My health is fine and as per protocol I have isolated myself," he said in a tweet.
In view of increasing coronavirus cases in Punjab, the state government has imposed night curfew daily from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. in 10 of 22 districts.
The Punjab School Education Board has also postponed Class 10 and 12 examinations by about a month.
The Class 12 exams will now start on April 20, instead of March 22, while those for Class 10 will commence on May 4, instead of April 9.
--IANS
vg/vd