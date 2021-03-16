  1. Sify.com
  4. Sukhbir Badal tests coronavirus positive

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Mar 16th, 2021, 17:37:06hrs
Chandigarh, March 16 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"I would like to inform everyone that I have tested Covid positive. My health is fine and as per protocol I have isolated myself," he said in a tweet.

In view of increasing coronavirus cases in Punjab, the state government has imposed night curfew daily from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. in 10 of 22 districts.

The Punjab School Education Board has also postponed Class 10 and 12 examinations by about a month.

The Class 12 exams will now start on April 20, instead of March 22, while those for Class 10 will commence on May 4, instead of April 9.

--IANS

vg/vd

