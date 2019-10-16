Sukhbir's arrogance will bring shame to SAD: Amarinder

Sukhbir Badal's misconception that he has the people of Jalalabad in his pockets will soon be destroyed, said Amarinder Singh during interaction with media persons.

He was here for a road show in favour of Congress candidate Raminder Singh Awla.

The Chief Minister lashed out at Sukhbir Badal over his criticism of the state government for pleading for the release of police personnel languishing in prisons for alleged human rights violations during the militancy period.

Thousands of policemen died in the line of duty at that time to protect Punjab and the nation, and the actions of these personnel was motivated by the need to fight militancy, he pointed out, adding that seeking their release on humanitarian grounds was in line with Guru Nanak's philosophy of compassion and benevolence.

"But you can't expect Sukhbir to understand compassion or humanitarianism," he said, adding the Akalis only paid lip service to the values of Sikhism and its Gurus. Asserting his unequivocal confidence in Awla, the Chief Minister said he would ensure that every promise made to the people by the candidate is fulfilled. Addressing the crowds that had gathered at Uddham Singh Chowk, Amarinder Singh said the entire party was working hard to ensure a landslide win for the Congress candidates in all the upcoming bypolls for four seats on October 21.