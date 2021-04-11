Sukhbir Singh Badal condemns abduction, assault of youth by Delhi Police

Chandigarh [India], April 11 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday condemned the abduction and brutal assault of a youth by the Delhi Police in Patiala and said chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh was directly responsible for the atrocities being inflicted on the youth of the State who had participated in the Kisan Andolan.



"The manner in which Delhi Police personnel had abducted and mercilessly thrashed Mundi Sidhana, the brother of Lakha Sidhana who is wanted in a case pertaining to the January 26 action at Red Fort, was condemnable," the SAD president said here in a statement.

He further said: "We want to ask Captain Amarinder why he is allowing the Delhi Police to indulge in such acts. The Delhi Police does not have any jurisdiction in Punjab but the Chief Minister is allowing it a free hand to conduct raids with impunity in the State and arrest youth on flimsy charges. This needs to be stopped immediately."

Asking the Chief Minister not to bow down to such an extent before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government, Sukhbir Badal said: "we have seen how you have played a fixed match with the BJP on each and every issue to the detriment of Punjabis. We have seen you surrendering the rights of the State to the centre. Now you are becoming party to the conspiracy to punish the youth of the State for protesting against the three Agricultural laws. You should not allow the Delhi Police to spoil the future of hundreds of our youth and remain a mute spectator to torture being inflicted on them. We demand that you stand up to protect the rights of the youth of the State and register a criminal case against the Delhi police team which abducted and tortured Mundi Sidhana". (ANI)

