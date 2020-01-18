Sukhbir Singh Badal condoles demise of Ashwini Kumar Chopra

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday condoled the demise of former MP and Chief editor of Punjab Kesri (Delhi) Ashwini Kumar Chopra who breathed his last in a Gurgaon hospital after battling cancer.

In a condolence message to the bereaved family, the SAD president said Ashwani Sharma's unwavering commitment to the high morals in the field of journalism would be always remembered. He said budding journalists would continue to be guided by the high ideals set by Chopra.



Badal said Chopra also worked tirelessly for the welfare of downtrodden during his political stint as BJP MP for 16th Lok Sabha from Karnal of Haryana.

"His departure has created a huge vacuum in both journalism and politics as he never compromised on the core values of justice while highlighting the burning issues of the country as well as fighting for the rights of downtrodden," Badal added.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family, Badal prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul. (ANI)

