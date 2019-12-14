Sukhbir unanimously re-elected SAD chief for third time

Chandigarh, Dec 14 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) delegates on Saturday unanimously re-elected Sukhbir Singh Badal as the President of the party.

After the start of the election process, Sukhbir Badal's name was proposed by Tota Singh and seconded by P.S. Chandumajra and Jagmeet Brar.

With no other contestant in the fray, Balwinder Singh Bhundur, who was designated in charge of the poll process, announced the election of Sukhbir Badal as the SAD President.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhbir Badal said he was honoured to be given the opportunity to lead the party for the third time.

He assured that he would continue to fight for the rights of Punjab and Punjabis. Stating that he would work with the vision of Mission 2022 to ensure victory of the SAD-BJP alliance in the next Assembly elections, the SAD MP urged all party workers to work with maximum zeal for the welfare of the party. He said the Congress and it's Chief Minister have betrayed the people with false oaths and total lack of sensitivity towards implementing any of the promises made to them. "The Congress government is busy taking best road and infrastructure awards for the work done during the tenure of the previous SAD-BJP government. It has done nothing on its own," he said. vg/arm