Sukhjinder Randhawa assumes charge as Punjab Deputy CM

Chandigarh (Punjab), September 21 (ANI): Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa assumed charge of his office on Tuesday at the state Civil Secretariat in the presence of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.



Speaking on the occasion, he said the state government would serve the people of Punjab in a true sense and would also strive to bring governance to the doorsteps of all the sections of the society.

Expressing gratitude to the party high command for reposing faith in him, Randhawa said he will discharge all his responsibilities in a dedicated and diligent manner. He also said that the State Government would always stand by the farmers who are the driving force behind the economy of the state.

Several other Congress leaders were present on the occasion.

Randhawa and OP Soni were sworn in as the two deputies to Charanjit Singh Channi, who took oath as chief minister on Monday.

Channi was chosen as Chief Minister after Capt Amarinder Singh resigned months ahead of assembly polls in the state. After resigning, Capt Amarinder Singh had said that he was let down by the Congress leadership and the party has ended up from winning to losing position in Punjab. (ANI)