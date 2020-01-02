Sule, Raut criticise Centre for denying permission to tableaux from Maharashtra, West Bengal for Republic Day parade

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): NCP MP Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday criticised the Centre for denying permission to the tableaux from Maharashtra and West Bengal for the Republic Day parade.

Sule accused the Centre of giving 'step brotherly' treatment to the non-BJP ruled states.

"Maharashtra and West Bengal have been denied the permission for their tableaux for this Republic Day parade. This is a function of the nation. The Central government is expected to give representation to all states. But the government is partial and is giving step-motherly treatment to the states," said NCP leader Sule in a tweet.Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has suspected conspiracy behind the denial of the permission."Maharashtra's tableau has always been attractive, won the first prize for several years ... If the permission would have been denied during the Congress regime, the BJP would have made a lot of noise, but why are they silent now," asked Raut in a tweet."Maharashtra and West Bengal's tableaux should not be seen in the Republic Day parade. Is there any conspiracy behind it? We are true patriots -- Is this our crime," asked Raut in another tweet.The Ministry of Defence has clarified the tableau proposal of West Bengal government was not taken forward for further consideration by the committee after deliberations in the second meeting. (ANI)