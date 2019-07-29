Sule raises Unnao case, Manesar girls approaching HC against harassment

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule on Monday sought a detailed inquiry into the road accident involving Unnao rape victim and her family.

She also referred to schoolgirls in Haryana's Manesar approaching High Court for protection from harassment on their way to school.

Raising the issues during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, she said she was seeking justice for daughters of the country.Sule said that the government has the slogan of "beti bachao, beti padhao" but the ground reality was different.She said schoolgirls in Haryana had to approach the High Court as there was no action on their pleas to the school and the police.The NCP leader said that the father of Unnao rape victim had died in suspicious circumstances.Sule said that "daughters" were not feeling safe and the government's slogan should not be a "jumla". However, Speaker Om Birla said they were feeling secure and the matters pertained to the states.The Unnao rape victim met with an accident on her way to Raebareli on Sunday. Her car collided with a truck resulting in the death of two of her aunts who were accompanying her. The victim and her counsel, who was also in the vehicle, are struggling for life in a hospital in Lucknow.BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy raised the issue of "wrong" alignment of a bridge and said that the MPs should be consulted for big projects in their constituencies.Party MP Shankar Lalwani said that minorities including Hindus and Sikhs were suffering atrocities in Pakistan and called for steps to help them.Another party MP Varun Gandhi raised the issue of air pollution and said cases of lung cancer were rising and a study done by a hospital in Delhi last year has found that 64 per cent of those suffering from the disease were non-smokers. (ANI)