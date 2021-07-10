Sultan of Oman to embark on 1st visit to Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, July 10 (IANS) Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq will embark on his first visit to Saudi Arabia on Sunday, the official media in Riyadh confirmed.

According to a Saudi Press Agency (SPA) report on Friday, the two-day visit is also his first foreign visit since he became the Sultan in January 2020 after the death of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said.