Summer 2021: Beauty and spa trends

Dewy Skin is in! : With all the dehydration and oil build-up that one normally experiences in the summer, it only makes sense to go easy on the makeup and focus on skin care. On and off the runway, dewy skin with minimal make up and lots of glow is what we'll see. Fresh interventions like the Hydra Medi Facial or Caviar Facial will help the skin glow from within.

Shorter is better: Summer is a good time to keep you hair off the neck and shoulders. Short hair for the summer is a trend that's here to stay. If you do not wish to part with your hair, go for light layers and hairstyles that incorporate braids.Colour and more colour: Bold colours are the biggest trend of summer 2021. Bright eyeliner with minimal makeup gives you the perfect opportunity to play with colour and keep the make-up light. Nails are a fun, non-committal way to experiment with colour. Neon shades hot off the runway and to everyday style with bright nails making the perfect colour statement. Or you could go with something slightly more adventurous like a bold hair colour to be cool in the hot months.Spa days: With the year that has been, a spa day might be more of a necessity than a trend. Treatments with light ingredients olive oil, wine or chocolate are ideal for the summer. Choose a scrub to get rid of dead skin. Mani-Pedi's with a summer touch are all the rage right now. We're talking mango and avocado treatments, Vitamin C rich treatments like cherry and sugarcane spa are trending.

