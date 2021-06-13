Summer-ize your home decor

Floral motifs: Nothing says Summer like bright floral patterns, incorporate more floral prints in your space, with bedding cushions and accessories.
Accessorise with citrus, summer lemons, and oranges placed around the house in beautiful bowls and platters. These make for the perfect summer accessory.
Brighten up your patio with an indoor/outdoor rug. A rug is a great way to add a sense of outdoor room and add a pop of colour to the outdoor space.
Woven and wicker: Nothing says summer like woven textures, be it wicker rocking chairs on the porch or rattan chairs in a sunroom. Consider adding seasonal wicker accents like baskets to store items or light fixtures to add texture to space.
Add mirrors; summer light is a great way to light your space with natural light; consider placing mirrors on the walls in front of bright windows to bring the bright summer light in. Additionally, rearrange your room to maximize flow, take-out items, and move items around to allow for the best access to natural light and movement within the space.
(The author Swati Goorha is Founder & CEO and Principal Interior Designer of Swati Goorha Designs)
--IANS
sj/tb