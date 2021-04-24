Summer showers forecast in parts of Andhra over next four days

Amaravati, April 24 (IANS) The Met department on Saturday forecast mid-summer thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam over the next four days.

It forecast similar weather in south coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday and Rayalaseema on Tuesday.

"Thunderstorm with gusty winds of 30-40 km per hour along with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over north coastal AP, Yanam and Rayalaseema," said a Met official on Wednesday's forecast.