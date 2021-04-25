Sunday cooking: Easy dessert recipes

Apricot Amaretto Popsicle
Amaretto Mix
Coconut Milk - 1 can
Sugar - 1/3rd cup
Salt - a pinch
Amaretto - 2 tbsp
Apricot Mix
Apricot - 1 cup
Sugar - 1 tbsp
Amaretto - 1 tbsp
Method:
Whisk coconut milk, sugar, salt and Amaretto and chill for 1 hour
Combine Apricots, Sugar and Amaretto, and heat for 10 mins until soft
Pour into a food processor and let it cool to room temperature
Fill popsicle moulds
Freeze Overnight
Mango Mousse
Mangoes - 2 no.
Sugar - 1 tbsp
Whipping cream - 1 cup
Method:
Blend together the mango pieces and sugar until smooth
Whip the cream till soft peaks
Fold the cream into mango pieces in 3 parts
Set in glasses in refrigerator for 2 hours
No Bake Passionfruit Cheesecake
For the crust:
Crushed Biscuits - 100g
Melted butter - 55g
For the Filling:
Whipping Cream - 175g
Sugar - 80g
Cream Cheese - 225g
Passionfruit pulp - 120g
For serving
Whipping Cream
Passionfruit pulp (with seeds)
Method:
Mix the biscuits and butter and press down in cup and chill
Combine cream and sugar. Beat till soft peaks
Add cream cheese and combine
Add pulp and mix till smooth
Pour filling in prepared cups
Garnish with whipped cream and dollop of the Passionfruit pulp with seeds
