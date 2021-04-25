Sunday cooking: Easy dessert recipes

Whisk coconut milk, sugar, salt and Amaretto and chill for 1 hour

Combine Apricots, Sugar and Amaretto, and heat for 10 mins until soft

Pour into a food processor and let it cool to room temperature

Fill popsicle moulds

Freeze Overnight



Mango Mousse

Mangoes - 2 no.

Sugar - 1 tbsp

Whipping cream - 1 cup

Method:

Blend together the mango pieces and sugar until smooth

Whip the cream till soft peaks

Fold the cream into mango pieces in 3 parts

Set in glasses in refrigerator for 2 hours



No Bake Passionfruit Cheesecake

For the crust:

Crushed Biscuits - 100g

Melted butter - 55g



For the Filling:

Whipping Cream - 175g

Sugar - 80g

Cream Cheese - 225g

Passionfruit pulp - 120g



For serving

Whipping Cream

Passionfruit pulp (with seeds)

Method:

Mix the biscuits and butter and press down in cup and chill

Combine cream and sugar. Beat till soft peaks

Add cream cheese and combine

Add pulp and mix till smooth

Pour filling in prepared cups

Garnish with whipped cream and dollop of the Passionfruit pulp with seeds

