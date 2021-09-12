Sunday evenings on Hyderabad's Tank Bund to now be fun-filled with music and much more

The coveted ceremonial Bagpiper Band of the Indian Army, AOC Secunderabad will be performing live on Sunday evening.

Hyderabad, Sep 12 (IANS) Sunday evenings on Tank Bund road along Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad are set to be fun-filled with music, art, handicrafts and a plethora of other activities.

This will be followed by local artists wowing the citizens with their beatboxing and singing skills. Traditional folk artists will also display their talent for the visitors, officials said.

Professional clown artists, jugglers, cyclists, etc., have all been roped in to showcase their acts all along the stretch wooing the kids in particular. Moreover, a laser show is also planned which is sure to enthrall the crowd.

Dedicated stalls have been allotted to the handicraft artisans from Shilparamam to sell their products making it a treat for the shopping lovers. TSCO handloom products, stalls with a mix of eco-friendly and a wide variety of handicrafts will all be present.

As a gesture for the visiting citizens, the urban forestry wing of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will be distributing free saplings to all.

Along with music, shopping and plethora of other activities, a number of food trucks will also be present all along Tank Bund road ensuring that the food lovers will not be disappointed. Mobile public toilets and ambulance facility are also arranged. All arrangements are being made keeping in mind that the main road remains clear for visitors to walk freely.

The well-lit Tank Bund road will be a go-to spot for all the citizens this Sunday with a perfect carnival setting, an official said.

Located in the center of the city, Tank Bund is one of the oldest hangout spots for the citizens of Hyderabad. Its natural beauty attracts citizens from all over the city to unwind and spend leisure time, especially in the evenings.

Following the recent revamp of the Tank Bund road done by HMDA with spacious footpaths, street furniture, decorative lighting and lush greenery, the place has seen a steady increase in footfall.

In order to enable citizens to enjoy the beauty of the place and keeping safety of citizens in mind, minister for municipal administration and urban development K.T. Rama Rao suggested traffic free Sundays on the Tank Bund road from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. This initiative received a massive response with Hyderabadis thronging the place with their families, clicking photos and spending time in leisure.

Following instructions from the minister last week, Tank Bund road will now be the centre of art and cultural activity. HMDA is making massive arrangements to make the traffic free Sundays as 'Fundays' for the families thereby making it an immersive and enjoyable experience.

Meanwhile, the authorities also informed that Ganesh immersion on Tank Bund road will be permitted only after 10 p.m. on September 12 and that too from the Sailing club/ Marriott hotel side.

Any immersion before 10 p.m. is not permissible on the Tank Bund road and should be done on NTR Marg or towards People's Plaza side on PVNR marg. All immersions will be in accordance with directives of the High Court.

--IANS

ms/dpb