Sunday fun-day with recipes from Bo-tai Switch

preserved raw mango & avocado salad (a vegan favourite)Arugula Lettuce 50 GmPreserved Raw Mango 20 GmAvocado 80 GmCoriander Dressing 50 GmCherry Tomato 10 GmRoasted Coconut Flakes 5 GmChilli Powder 2 GmBreakfast Sugar 2 MlSeasoning Powder 5 GmFried Shallots 5 GmFried Basil Leaves 4-5 LeavesMethod

- In a Mixing Bowl Add Arugula Lettuce, Cherry Tomato and Raw Mango Relish.

- Mix It Well by Adding Coriander Dressing in It.

- Put It in a Serving Plate.

- Take Half Avocado and Cut It in 4 Equal Sizes, Vertically.

- Put the Coriander Dressing in Avocado and Mix It Well.

- Keep It on the Top of Arugula. Garnish It With Roasted Coconut Flakes, Seasoning Mix, Fried Basil and Shallots.

- Serve It Cold.

For coriander dressing

- Fresh coriander 250 gm

- Sweet chilli sauce 300 gm

- Fresh green chilli 9-10 pcs

- Salt 1tsp

- Garlic 100 gm



Method

- Put all the above ingredients in mixer grinder.

- Grind it till it becomes a smooth paste.

caramelized crispy prawns, thai raw mango



- Prawn 8/12 4 No.

- Chopped Onion 100 Gm

- Chopped Garlic 40 Gm

- Chopped Fresh Red Chilli 10 Gm

- Raw Mango 40 Gm

- Honey 1 Tbsp.

- Oyster Sauce 1 Tbsp.

- Broth Powder 5 Gm

- Coriander Roots 5 Gm

- Corn Flour 50 Gm

- Oil for Frying

- Fried Basil 4-5 Leaves

- Fried Garlic 2 Gm

- Fried Shallots 2 Gm

- Fried Kaffir Lime Leaves 2 No



Method



- In a wok, saute chopped onion, garlic, red chilli and raw mango.

- Add the seasoning, honey, oyster sauce and broth powder till the onion gets caramelized. finish it by adding chopped coriander roots.

- Cook it well, and in the meanwhile dust the prawn with corn flour and deep fried it till it becomes crisp.

- Put the crispy prawns in the above sauce. toss it well in a way that each prawn is well coated with the sauce.

- Served hot it in a platter. garnish it with fried garlic; shallots, basil and kaffir lime leaves.

