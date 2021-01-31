Sunday fun-day with recipes from Bo-tai Switch

signature cocktail - hem and lion
- Tequila - 50 Ml
- Watermelon Juice - 40ml
- Thai Red Syrup - 15 Ml
- Lemon Juice - 20ml
- Ginger Juice - 15ml
- Hibiscus Tea - 40ml
- Sugar Syrup - 10ml
- Saline Solution - 5 Dash
- Method - Shaken
- Garnish - watermelon slice, mint, flowers
- In a Mixing Bowl Add Arugula Lettuce, Cherry Tomato and Raw Mango Relish.
- Mix It Well by Adding Coriander Dressing in It.
- Put It in a Serving Plate.
- Take Half Avocado and Cut It in 4 Equal Sizes, Vertically.
- Put the Coriander Dressing in Avocado and Mix It Well.
- Keep It on the Top of Arugula. Garnish It With Roasted Coconut Flakes, Seasoning Mix, Fried Basil and Shallots.
- Serve It Cold.
For coriander dressing
- Fresh coriander 250 gm
- Sweet chilli sauce 300 gm
- Fresh green chilli 9-10 pcs
- Salt 1tsp
- Garlic 100 gm
Method
- Put all the above ingredients in mixer grinder.
- Grind it till it becomes a smooth paste.
caramelized crispy prawns, thai raw mango
- Prawn 8/12 4 No.
- Chopped Onion 100 Gm
- Chopped Garlic 40 Gm
- Chopped Fresh Red Chilli 10 Gm
- Raw Mango 40 Gm
- Honey 1 Tbsp.
- Oyster Sauce 1 Tbsp.
- Broth Powder 5 Gm
- Coriander Roots 5 Gm
- Corn Flour 50 Gm
- Oil for Frying
- Fried Basil 4-5 Leaves
- Fried Garlic 2 Gm
- Fried Shallots 2 Gm
- Fried Kaffir Lime Leaves 2 No
Method
- In a wok, saute chopped onion, garlic, red chilli and raw mango.
- Add the seasoning, honey, oyster sauce and broth powder till the onion gets caramelized. finish it by adding chopped coriander roots.
- Cook it well, and in the meanwhile dust the prawn with corn flour and deep fried it till it becomes crisp.
- Put the crispy prawns in the above sauce. toss it well in a way that each prawn is well coated with the sauce.
- Served hot it in a platter. garnish it with fried garlic; shallots, basil and kaffir lime leaves.
