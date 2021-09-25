Sunder Sham Arora lauds Cong's decision prior to Punjab Cabinet expansion

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 25 (ANI): Congress leader Sundar Sham Arora on Saturday vacated the Government House after being discharged from the Punjab Cabinet.



Expressing his gratitude to the Congress leadership to have given him chance to serve Punjab, Cabinet Minister Sunder Sham Arora on Saturday said that he accepts the party's decision with all humility.

"I am privileged to have been able to serve my state as a Cabinet Minister," said Arora extending his best wishes to the newly constituted Cabinet.

"As a worker of the party and a State Industries Minister, I have done my best to safeguard interests of my Hoshiarpur and my people always and would always keep striving to serve my people and state," he said.

Notably, Arora has vacated his official residence and office immediately after learning that he is not a part of the new Cabinet.

Underlining the Congress party's resolve to ensure the state's continued upward trend towards holistic progress, Arora expressed confidence that Punjab will touch greater heights of development in coming years.

Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi is likely to induct half a dozen new faces while four ministers who were a part of the Amarinder Singh-led- government are expected to be dropped from the cabinet.

After three rounds of meeting with the Congress high command, the new cabinet of Punjab, under the leadership of Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi has been finalised on Saturday, sources said.

Channi today met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and after the meeting announced that Punjab cabinet expansion will be held tomorrow at Raj Bhawan, at 4:30 pm.

Of the three meetings, two meetings were held at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence within a span of 24 hours. The meetings continued till late at night. (ANI)

