Sunken tugboat's wreckage found near Bombay High Fields

Divers are now underwater to find out if any more missing persons are trapped in the tugboat during the devastating natural calamity last week.

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) The Indian Navy Ship INS Makar has located the wreckage of the Tugboat Varaprada in the Arabian Sea where it had capsized last week during the cyclone Tauktae fury, an official said here on Monday.

The development came two days after the wreckage of the Barge Papaa-305 was also found in the vicinity of the Bombay High Fields, around 175 off Mumbai in high seas, where it sank on May 17.

On Sunday, the IN announced that a total of 86 bodies have been recovered from the Arabian Sea so far, including 70 from the two vessels that went under and 16 which were washed ashore on Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts.

There were 261 persons on board the Papaa-305 and 13 others on the tugboat, an anchor-handling vessel which was towing the the Barge GAL Constructor.

Incidentally, all the 137 crew members on the Barge GAL Constructor were rescued on May 18 after it was grounded near the Colaba Point.

