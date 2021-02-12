Sunni Waqf Board polls on March 6

The elections will be held on March 6 in the board's office and the result will be announced the same day itself.

Lucknow, Feb 12 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government has issued a notification for election of the new Sunni Central Waqf Board after the Allahabad High Court set aside the extension of board tenure.

Eight members, all belonging to the Sunni community, have to be elected to the board.

This includes two Members of Parliament (MP), two members of the legislative council (MLCs), two members of the state bar council and two 'mutawwalis' (caretakers) of waqfs properties with an income of Rs 1 lakh and above annually.

The tenure of the board ended on March 31, 2020, but because of Covid-19, it was extended by six months by the state government.

In September, the government extended the tenure by another six months, which was then contested in court.

The court on January 25 ordered for the elections to be held and also appointed the principal secretary, department of minority welfare and waqf, BL Meena, as administrator until the new board is formed.

--IANS

amita/rt