Sunny's US visit for Heart to Heart Foundation

In the US, Gavaskar met with President Donald Trump at the Trump Bedminster Golf Course in New York. <br> <br>During his trip in the US, Gavaskar participated in multiple fundraising events in New Jersey and Atlanta which raised funds for over 230 surgeries. While Gavaskar is currently on media duties in the West Indies covering the India-West Indies Test match series, he will return to the West coast of US after the Jamaica Test to participate in a few more such events in the mission to save children's lives. These events will be in the Silicon Valley, Seattle, Louisville (the town where there is a cricket ground named after him), Indianapolis, Fort Wayne and Chicago. <br> <br>Gavaskar will then fly straight back to India to cover the India-South Africa series which is starting from the middle of September.

