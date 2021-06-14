Sunny turns up the heat

Leone was recorded gushing on a video on Ratnani's Instagram handle stating, "I'm so excited because we are about to shoot the Dabboo Ratnani 2021 Calendar shoot! We are on this beautiful location... and we are doing an outdoor shoot with beautiful sunlight, it's an absolutely amazing day to take an amazing shot. I don't know what month I am going to be, but hopefully it will be a summery month."
Celebrated celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani's annual Calendar is much awaited amongst the who's who in tinsel town. Other names who feature in this edition include actors Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal along with Vidya Balan. You're lucky if you can get your hands on the coveted 2021 edition.
