Supplementary charge sheet filed against Binay & Rita Prakash, Domco in coal block case

An ED official here said that the agency filed the supplementary charge sheet before the Special Court of Bharat Parashar, Special Judge (PC Act), New Delhi under Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002, (PMLA).

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate has filed a supplementary charge sheet against Domco Pvt. Ltd. and its directors namely Binay Prakash, Rita Prakash and their two other firms in connection with its probe into illegal allocation of Coal Block in Jharkhand.

The ED had registered a case on the basis of FIR registered by CBI against DOMCO Pvt. Ltd. and its promoters/directors and other unknown persons for submitting false information with dishonest intention to the concerned authorities while applying for a captive coal block and securing allocation of "Lalgarh (North)" coal block in West Bokaro Coalfield, Jharkhand and a pecuniary benefit of Rs 7 crore was obtained by accused Binay Prakash by offering to sell the shares of the company on premium, after allocation of the coal block to DOMCO Pvt. Ltd., Ranchi.

The official said that investigation revealed that the accused Binay Prakash placed the proceeds of crime in banking system and subsequently the amount was siphoned off/ routed/ invested through the entities of Binay Prakash group owned/controller by him.

He said identified assets in form of immovable properties held in the name of Binay Prakash group amounting to Rs 3.96 crore and movable properties amounting to Rs 3.04 crore were attached.

The ED has filed another charge sheet on December 13, 2018.

