Supply vaccine for June by first week, Stalin urges Centre

In a letter to Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan he also said that the state has not received vaccines proportionate to its size and population, and caseload, and requested that this could be compensated by a special allocation of 50 lakh doses of vaccine under the centre channel and other state channels.

Chennai, June 2 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday requested the Centre supply the state's quota of vaccines for June in the month's first week itself.

Thanking the Minister for the latest allocation of over 40 lakh vaccine doses, he, however, noted that "the above allotment is only commensurate with the broader increase at the national level and also Tamil Nadu government's request for a special allocation was still to be addressed".

Stalin also highlighted the efforts taken by the Tamil Nadu government during the last one month in totally eliminating vaccine hesitancy, and that people of the state are now keen on vaccination, owing to the active awareness campaign.

The Chief Minister also called upon the Union government to immediately commence the production of vaccines at the Chengalpettu Integrated Vaccine complex.

--IANS

