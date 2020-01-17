Support for CAA, NRC on wedding card in UP

Sambhal, Jan 17 (IANS) A couple in the Sambhal has found a unique way to express their support for the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The couple, Mohit Mishra and Sonam Pathak, who are tying knot on February 3, have added a Hindi line in bold letters on their wedding card saying, 'We support CAA and NRC'.

Their wedding card has become the talk of the town.

Mohit told reporters, "We thought that we could spread awareness on the issue through our wedding card which has become the talking point. People are reacting positively and are appreciating the initiative."

Several protests have erupted across the country after the implementation of CAA and over the proposed NRC. Uttar Pradesh is the first state to have implemented CAA amid violent demonstrations all over the state. amita/rt