Supporters smell conspiracy behind Satish Jarkiholi's name for Belagavi bypolls

Belagavi (Karnataka), March 24 (IANS) Supporters of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Satish Jarkiholi took out protest rally in Yamakanmaradi Assembly constituency opposing the Congress party's move to field him from Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency in forthcoming by-polls.

Two days ago the KPCC had recommended Satish Jarkiholi's name to field him from the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat, that was held by late BJP leader Suresh Angadi.

Jarkiholi's supporters feel that this is a conspiracy by leaders of Karnataka state unit to dislodge him from state politics by sending him to Lok Sabha.

One of his supporters, Anjum Sayed in Gokak told IANS that the conspiracy is being hatched against him, he has been appointed as working president and responsibility is given to him to ensure victory in Belagavi revenue division.

"It is a known fact that after Bengaluru, which sends 28 MLAs, it is Belagavi district that sends 18 MLAs to Assembly. No district in this state is bigger than Belagavi other than Bengaluru. Satish wields considerable influence in this region. Some of them who are eyeing the Chief Minister's position are dislodging him in order to ensure that he can not remain in the race ahead of Assembly polls in 2024," another supporter disclosed.

The leaders are trying to play same game that was played with dalit leader M. Mallikarjuna Kharge, when Siddaramaiah wanted to pitch himself as the CM candidate in 2013 but he hatched this conspiracy in 2009 itself. "The similar tactics are being played out in Belagavi to dislodge Valmiki community leader Satish Jarkiholi," supporters said.

The supporters in Yamkanmardi are holding protests for the last two days and plan to continue their protest till Satish rejects the offer from the state leaders.

Satish is second of the five brothers who wield considerable influence in the sugar belt of Karnataka. His two brothers - Ramesh and Balachandra are with BJP, while younger brother Lakhan is in Congress.

