Supreme Court says Maharashtra floor test on 27 Nov

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today ordered that the Maharashtra floor test be held within 24 hours tomorrow which will be conducted through open ballot and will be telecast live. The court said the floor test will be conducted by the protem speaker after the members take oath by 5pm tomorrow.

Meanwhile, The Shiv Sena today said it plans to move the Supreme Court against the closure of irrigation scam cases, saying the Devendra Fadnavis government could not take major policy decisions till the floor test was conducted.

According to the joint plea by Sena, NCP and Congress, the parties have termed the decision to close cases against Ajit Pawar illegal. Seeking a stay on ACB's move to close cases, the plea seeks that the court restrain Fadnavis from taking any such decision till the floor test is done. The application will be mentioned after the SC's order at 10.30am today. Meanwhile, Kapil Sibal, who represented Shiv Sena, also mentioned before the Supreme Court bench about the application to stop Devendra Fadnavis from taking policy decisions. However, the bench didn't comment on the matter. Sibal concluded by saying he hopes good sense will prevail. The Supreme Court has given 8 weeks for all the parties to file replies.