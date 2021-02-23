Supreme Court will rule in favour of HoR reinstatement: Dahal

Speaking at a public event, Dahal expressed confidence that constitutional bodies will act in spirit of the nation's constitution, and that undemocratic and unconstitutional actions which go against the constitutional norms will stand corrected. He went on to claim that he is fully assured that the parliament will be reinstated, the Himalayan Times reported.

Kathmandu, Feb 23 (IANS) Co-chair of the Dahal-Nepal faction of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), Pushpa Kamal Dahal, on Tuesday stated that Supreme Court of Nepal will rule in favour of reinstatement of the House of Representatives (HoR).

Hearings by Nepal SC's constitutional bench on the writ petitions filed against Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's move to dissolve the House have concluded. A verdict on the case is expected within this week.

While everyone awaits Supreme Court's decision, which could sway either way based on calculations of the arguments presented by the defence and prosecution of the case, the Oli-led government and Dahal-Nepal splinter group are making presumptuous statements in their own favour.

Just some days ago, Prime Minister Oli, also at a public event, warned of an impending protest if it was ordered for the parliament to be reinstated. This would cause all major decisions taken by the Prime Minister since the House dissolution to be revoked, including the mid-term polls, which would be the natural course of action.

However, the consternation on how the Prime Minister might react if the court rules against his decision looms at large.

