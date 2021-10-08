'Suraaj' Good Governance for me is to provide services to people without any hassle: MP CM Chouhan

Chouhan was present during benefit distribution directed towards public service and mobile governance, ration distribution services, and to the beneficiaries of COVID-19 Bal Sewa and Annukampa Niyukti scheme.He said, "Suraaj means to provide services without any hassle, for me that is Suraaj. There is no need to go to the office to get a copy of Khasra, information will now be available online. Citizens can now get a copy of Khasra for Rs 10 per page by approaching CM Helpline 181. All other beneficiary schemes will also be made available online. College counselling, admission, and degree will also be provided online."Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directives in his 20 years of service to the nation as a statesman, he said, "Hon'ble Narendra Modi, served first for about 13 years as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as the Prime Minister of India." He added that "Prime Minister is a confluence of development, public welfare, and Suraaj."He also announced that some specific civic services like renewal of driving license, vehicle registration, a certified copy of documents, mobile toilet, septic tank, sewage cleaning, water tank services will also be provided through private service providers. Citizen services like Income, Residence certificate, Khasra/Land Record, Scholarship, Pension, etc. applications will be enabled through social media platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, Koo application and will be made available to people without visiting government office through a chatbot on the respective apps. The same service will be provided on online portals as well.Public service centers will also be expanded from tehsil to gram panchayat level. In the coming year, each Gram Panchayat, that has a population of more than 5000, will be provided with doorstep services by establishing kiosks for public services.The system of "e-rupee" will be implemented in the form of an e-voucher in the State. Under Ayushman Bharat Yojna, cash benefit will be transferred directly to the beneficiaries for a specific purpose through an "e-Rupee" for payments of patients' treatment.In all government recruitments, appointment and joining will be given only based on the affidavit, simplifying the current prevailing process regarding character verification of selected candidates. Appointment orders will be issued by creating additional new posts for the eligible beneficiaries for appointment under the Annukampa Niyukti, in cases where vacancies are not available in the departments.The event also saw the distribution of benefits to the beneficiaries of Covid Bal Sewa Yojna, as well as handing over appointment letters under the Annukampa Niyukti scheme and ration distribution to the beneficiaries.Rajasva Abhilekh Shudhikaran Pakhwara is being organized from November 1 to November 15. In November, a two-day workshop for officers will be conducted for simplification of procedures and end-to-end computerization of all beneficiary-oriented schemes.Before this, feedback will be taken from the beneficiaries regarding the implementation of the schemes and based on the feedback, re-engineering of the processes of the schemes will be done after discussing in the workshop. From November 15 to January 15, it will be ensured that all the beneficiaries will get the benefits of beneficiary-oriented schemes, through running various campaigns.At the event, the Women and Child Development Department also released books under Child Promotion, Development of Severely Malnourished Children, Management Annual Report Booklet, and Coarse Grain Recipe Book. (ANI)