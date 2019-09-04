Surat: 8 held for drunken revelry at Ganesh puja

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Police here arrested eight accused in connection with a viral video which showed the men dancing with beer bottles at a Ganesh puja pandal, said Public Relations Officer (PRO), Surat Police, PL Choudhary.

"Based on a viral video, which was shown in media channels too, a case was registered in the Mahidharpura police station under Sections of the IPC and Gujarat Prohibition Act. We have arrested the eight accused who appeared in the video," Choudhary told ANI here on Tuesday.



The video from the dry state showed a group of men dancing and singing to loud Bollywood music in front of a Ganpati idol even as they consumed beer.

The video was captured in the Golwad area of Surat on Sunday. (ANI)

