Surat: 3 held and 196.2 grams MD seized by crime branch

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 25 (ANI): Under the campaign 'No Drugs in Surat', the Crime Branch on Friday arrested three accused and seized 196.2 grams of Mephedrone drug, informed Surat Police Commissioner, Ajay Kumar Tomar.



Addressing the media, Tomar said, "Crime Branch team was on patrol when a car coming from Mumbai was stopped at Kadodra Niol check post and 196.2 grams of Mephedrone drug worth Rs 19.63 lakhs was seized. We have also recovered cash of Rs 2.5 lakhs."

"We have arrested three accused who have been identified as Imran Abdul Rashid Sheikh, Boba Fakruddin Khan, and Maj Ibrahim Syed and they are the residents of Rander, Surat," he added.

Tomar said that further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

