Surat: 4 die after wall of under-construction building collapses, rescue ops underway

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 23 (ANI): Four people have lost their lives after the wall of an under-construction building collapsed in Surat on Tuesday afternoon.



Speaking to ANI, District Superintendent of Police (Surat-Rural), Usha Rada Desai said, "Four people who were working as labourers here have lost their lives in the incident. They were native to Bihar."

"Rescue operations are underway," he said.

Earlier today, the wall of an under-construction building collapsed in Surat leaving several people trapped and injured.

Police reached the spot to take stock of the situation. A search operation is underway.

More details are awaited.

In a similar incident, a building collapsed in Gujarat's Vadodara last year on October 15. (ANI)

