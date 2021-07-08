Surat MP Darshana Jardosh takes charge as MoS Railways, Textiles

She first assumed the charge of office of Railways in the Rail Bhawan and subsequently the responsibilities of Ministry of Textiles.

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Darshana Jardosh, who has held three consecutive terms in the Lok Sabha and currently represents Surat constituency, on Thursday took charge as the Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways and Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles.

After taking charge, Jardosh extended her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying "Took charge as Cabinet Minister of Railways today. Once again from the core of my heart, I extend my gratitude to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji for entrusting me this responsibility".

Jardosh took her new responsibilities soon after Rajya Sabha member from Odisha and former IAS officer Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday assumed the charge as the Minister of Railways, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology and Minister of Communications.

Jardosh, who has studied B.Com from K.P.Commerce college in Surat, is Director of 'Sanskruti', an art and cultural organisation and has been Corporator of the Surat Municipal Corporation and Member of Gujarat Social Welfare Board. She has served for four decades in public life.

The new MoS is among the 11 women in the Council of Ministers.

