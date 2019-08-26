Surat police arrests Naxal leader Kobad Ghandy in connection with 2010 case

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Mon, Aug 26, 2019 19:41 hrs

Representative image

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Naxal leader and banned outfit CPI (Maoist) member, Kobad Ghandy was brought here from Jharkhand on Monday and was arrested by Surat police in connection with a case lodged in Kamrej police station in 2010.
He was sent to Surat on a transfer warrant.
He will be produced at a court in the Surat district in relation with a sedition case.


The Naxal leader was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police in 2009. He was released on bail from Vishakhapatnam central prison in December 2017. However, he was re-arrested later. (ANI)

