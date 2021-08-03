Surat zoo gets pair of white tigers from Rajkot under animal exchange programme

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 3 (ANI): Surat zoo received a pair of white tigers from Rajkot zoo under the Animal Exchange Programme on Tuesday.



The Sarthana Nature Park in Surat and the Pradyuman Zoological Park in Rajkot engaged in animal exchange as the former received a pair of white tigers from the latter.

As stated by the zoo official, the female tiger is named Girima and the male tiger is named Gaurav. "Both Girima and Gaurav are two years and four months old. They will remain in quarantine for 10-15 days and will later be kept for public display," added the official. (ANI)

