Surender Sigh resigns from AAP, to contest Delhi Assembly polls on NCP's ticket

New Delhi [India] Jan 21 (ANI): After being denied a ticket by his party to contest the ensuing polls, Aam Aadmi Party leader Surender Singh on Tuesday said he has resigned from the party and will now contest Delhi assembly elections on Nationalist Congress Party's ticket.



Taking to Twitter, Singh shared his resignation letter and said, "Today, I am sad and I am giving my resignation from Aam Aadmi Party."

Speaking to ANI here, former National Security Guard Commando said: "I am fighting elections on NCP ticket. I got an offer to fight elections from all parties but I chose NCP."



He said that he will reveal more information about his plans on Wednesday.

Delhi Assembly Polls will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

