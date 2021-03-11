Surendran's pain is a pain that occurs when assembly polls come near: MoS Muraleedharan

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], March 12 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that the 'pain' of Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran over Sabarimala incidents "is a special pain that occurs when assembly election comes near."



He told reporters about incidents in Kuttiyadi where CPI(M) cadres took out march against the party's decision to hand over the seat to KC(M), he said, "CPI(M) is a sinking ship. CPI (M) has become a fragmented party.

"The cadres of the party have realised that they are not needed. Only a PR team is needed in eyes of Pinarayi Vijayan. Pinarayi was saying that the party is big and not about individuals. But now, he is saying individual is big. He is following "I, me and myself" line and the CPI(M) workers have also realised this," he added.

He was speaking to media persons after meeting with Syro Malabar Catholic Archbishop in Thrissur along with Union minister Prahlad Joshi.

Earlier on Thursday, ahead of the assembly elections in Kerala, senior CPI(M) leader and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran expressed regret over the incidents that took place in Sabarimala Temple over the women entry issue.

"The incident that happened in 2018 regarding women's entry into Sabrimala Temple is a closed chapter. It should not have happened," Surendran had said referring to the controversial entry of women and the slew of protests at the shrine at that time. (ANI)