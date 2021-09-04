Surface Go 3 to come with Intel Pentium Gold and i3 processor: Report

A recent report from WinFuture has claimed that the next-generation Surface Go would be coming in two models - one with an Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor paired with 4GB of RAM and an Intel Core i3-10100Y model with 8GB of RAM.

San Francisco, Sep 4 (IANS) Microsoft has announced its fall hardware event on September 22 where one can see the Surface Duo 2 and a new Surface Go 3.

In Geekbench results, the Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y performs 62 per cent higher than Go 2's Pentium Gold 4425Y, while there's a 48 per cent improvement in multi-core performance.

Meanwhile, the Intel Core i3-10100Y version shows a 4 per cent increase in single-core performance and 11 per cent improvement in multi-core tests.

As per the report, the Surface Go 3 would feature a 10.5-inch display with FHD resolution.

Meanwhile, the Surface Duo 2 will be powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC and it will pack 8GB of RAM.

On the software side of things, the device will run Android 11 out of the box, reports GizmoChina.

The upcoming Surface Duo 2's camera will use machine learning and artificial intelligence to offer new camera experience that will significantly improve image processing.

