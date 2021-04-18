Surge continue amid curfew, Delhi govt knocks on Centre's door

Delhi registered 25, 462 new cases and 161 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin issued on Sunday.

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Amid the weekend curfew imposed in the national capital since 10 p.m. on Friday, in addition to the night curfew, as an attempt to break the chain of coronavirus, Delhi continued to see a surge in daily Covid-19 cases.

Daily positivity rate was 29.74 per cent, while the active cases in the city stand at 74,941, of which 34,938 are in home isolation.

Delhi's cumulative death toll reached to 12,121 and the cumulative fatality rate was reported at 1.42 per cent.

Meanwhile, 20,159 patients recovered till Sunday night taking the total recovery from Covid-19 so far in the capital to 7,66,398.

Amid continuing surge and the number of beds running out while supplies of oxygen and other medical facilities dipped, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, terming the situation at a critical stage, dialled Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking help.

Later, he wrote to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, requesting uninterrupted supply of oxygen on a daily basis to Delhi.

"I would request you to kindly look into the matter personally and give appropriate instructions to all concerned and ensure uninterrupted supply of 700MT of oxygen to Delhi for effectively managing Covid-19 situation," he said.

