Surge in Covid cases in Lucknow

Lucknow, March 18 (IANS) After almost a gap of two months, Lucknow is now witnessing a spurt in the number of coronavirus cases.
More than 54 Covid cases were reported in a single day on Wednesday, making authorities issue a fresh appeal to the people to follow safety protocols.
Lucknow's tally of new cases is the highest in the state.
Though no deaths were reported, only 17 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, which was lower than the new cases reported.
District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash rushed to the Charbagh railway station to inspect the safety protocols and ensure that all passengers record their names and addresses.
As a result of the surge and low recovery rate, the number of patients with active infection status has now reached 320.
