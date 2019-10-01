The surge in fuel prices continues in the country even as international crude oil prices stabilised on Monday, with brent crude down by $60 per barrel nearly after a month.

The new rates from the oil companies see the rise in petrol prices by -- 19 paisa in Delhi, 13 paisa in Mumbai and Kolkata and 14 paisa in Chennai. Diesel prices have increased by -- 16 paisa in Delhi, 10 paisa in Kolkata, 12 paisa in Mumbai and 11 paisa in Chennai.

According to the Indian Oil website, the rates of petrol on Tuesday in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai were Rs 74.61/litre, Rs 77.23/litre, Rs 80.21/litre and Rs 77.50/litre respectively.

The diesel rates were 67.49/litre, Rs 69.85/litre, Rs 70.76/litre and Rs 71.30/litres in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai respectively. The fuel prices are revised on a daily basis in India, and petrol and diesel rates are directly dependent on crude oil prices. Other factors like rupee to US dollar exchange rate, global cues and demand also impact the price of fuel.