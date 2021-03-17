Surinder Chaudhary resigns as PDP State General Secretary

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 17 (ANI): Nominated as state General Secretary and member of political Affairs Committee (PAC) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Surinder Chaudhary resigned from both his posts on Wednesday.



In a letter addressed to PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Chaudhary wrote: "First of all, I thank you for appointing me as State General Secretary and member of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP)-the highest decision-making panel of the party."

"Being a simple and grass-root level worker of the PDP, I will not be able to shoulder such important responsibilities of the party so I am resigning from both posts- namely the State General Secretary and member of the PAC. I will serve the party as a simple worker, which I have already been doing for years together," read the letter.

"Late Jenab Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had formed the PDP in the year 1999 with the sole aim to provide a viable political alternative to the existing political groups. Mufti Sahib had channelized the potential of every worker and leader of the party due to his vision and foresightedness. Being a resident of the border area of Rajouri, late Mufti Sahib had channelised my potential and provided me with opportunities to grow as a leader and to serve the people. Late Mufti Sahib was an institution himself and what I am today is all due to him.

"I will serve only as a simple worker and my best wishes are always there for your future journey as president of the PDP and newly appointed office bearers," added Chaudhary in his letter.

On February 22, Mufti was re-elected as the PDP chief for a period of three years. (ANI)

