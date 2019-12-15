Surjewala, KC Venugopal take exception to Delhi Police against Jamia Millia Islamia students

New Delhi [India], Dec 15 (ANI): Amid protests in the national capital against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday blamed the BJP government for the alleged action by the Delhi Police, in which it entered the library of the Jamia Millia Islamia and harassed students.

"How can the BJP government entering the library and hostel of the Jamia university and firing tear-gas shells, beating up the youth be justified? Are the students not allowed to protest against the #CAB2019 (CAA) which is upon the soul of the Constitution?" Surjewala's tweet, roughly translated into English from Hindi, read.Surjewala's tweet also contained a short video, allegedly captured in the library of the Jamia Millia Islamia, which shows smoke and upturned chairs and students vacating it in a haste.Congress general secretary KC Venugopal also took to Twitter to register his protest against the action by the police in the Jamia varsity and urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to end the crisis in the Jamia."I strongly condemn the brutal crackdown on the innocent students of Jamia by Delhi Police. I appeal everyone to maintain restraint and peace. Arvind Kejriwal and MHA must intervene to resolve the crisis in Jamia in a cordial manner," Venugopal's tweet reads.Meanwhile, DCP, South-East Delhi, Chinmoy Biswal said the police had not taken any action against the students of the university but had targeted those violent protesters who had entered the Jamia campus and were targeting the police from behind its walls.Protesters had set three DTC buses on fire near Bharat Nagar area after demonstrations turned violent.Protestors also vandalised a fire tender that was sent to douse the fire and also injured two firemen inside the vehicle.Damage to other buses and vehicles was also caused by the protestors. Police have, meanwhile, taken control of the situation and fire tenders have been rushed to control the damage caused in different areas.Police have detained protesters from outside the Jamia Millia Islamia's gate number one. Six policemen too sustained injuries in the incident. (ANI)