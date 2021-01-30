Surjewala asks Haryana govt to immediately restore mobile internet services in state

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 30 (ANI): Condemning the Haryana government's decision to stop mobile internet services in the state, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday demanded "immediate" resumption of services.



The Haryana government on Friday suspended all mobile internet, SMS, and dongle services in 17 districts including Sonipat, Palwal, and Jhajjar till 5 pm on January 30. The voice calls, however, are exempted as earlier from the suspension.

The districts under the fresh suspension order include Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Rewari, and Sirsa.

The suspension came after violence took place in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day.

Surjewala issued a release in which he said that the Khattar-Chautala government in Haryana has stopped the mobile internet services in the state with the intention to crush the farmers' agitation.

He said that during this Corona pandemic period, the persons working from home, school-college and university students, the traders and shopkeepers availing mobile banking services and the common people are inconvenienced by the move.

"These days various examinations are going on and during such times disruption in mobile internet services has been putting the students appearing in examinations in distress," the Congress leader said.

He said that the BJP-JJP Government has been "so engrossed in its evil designs to crush and discredit the farmers' agitation that it seems to be least bothered about the grave inconvenience being caused to the common people on account of government's wrong decisions."

"This government should not be under any illusion to treat the peacefully agitating farmers as a vulnerable lot and the persecution of farmers shall not be tolerated under any circumstances and the entire opposition and the people of the country are in rock solid support with the farmers," he added. (ANI)

