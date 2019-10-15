Surjewala moves EC, says gangster's kin intimidating voters

The party said that the family of gangster Surinder Geong, who was extradited from South Africa when Surjewala was a minister and was later killed in an encounter in 2017, is trying to influence the voters and intimidating the Congress workers.

The party has raised the issue before the Election Commission that Joginder and Baljinder, brothers of Geong, are threatening the Congress workers.

"There are reports that voters from Scheduled Castes are being threatened by criminals in Ujhana village. They are being asked either to skip voting or use their franchises in favour of the BJP candidate," the Congress said in a memorandum.

The Congress also voicd apprehension of rampant booth capturing in the constituency. It said that similar reports are coming from other villages of the constituency including Keorak, Dhons, Kathwar. The Congress said that local officials are not taking any satisfactory action in this regard. Requesting the EC to take cognizance of the complaint, the Congress said: "These acts directly violate Section 171(C) of the Indian Penal Code which codify undue influence at elections.