Surprise your sibling this Raksha Bandhan with these thoughtful gifting options

Though siblings can be at loggerheads on any other day, this occasion is a day when they pamper each other to the fullest. Traditionally, on this day, sisters tie rakhis on their brother's wrists and both of them exchange gifts.The term Raksha Bandhan stands for 'Raksha' meaning 'protection' and 'Bandhan' meaning 'ties or bond'. It literally stands for the bond of protection and holds historical importance in Indian tradition and the Hindu religion.Mythologically, it has been stated that Draupadi had tied rakhi on the wrist of Lord Krishna for her love to him as a sister. Historically it has been stated that Rani Karnavati, the widow of Chittor, had sent a rakhi to Humayun when in need of help.With the day just around the corner, there is naturally a lot of excitement and confusion over what to gift among siblings. Some of you might even be away from your siblings due to work or COVID-19, but don't let that dampen the spirit of the occasion. One can't let the pandemic play spoilsport.This rakhi, don't just limit celebrations to the ritual of tying the sacred thread, take it a step forward by making your sibling feel extra special. While conventional gifting is still prevalent, one needs to think out of the box to mark this special occasion.To help you out with the selection, here's a list of gifting ideas that would not burn a hole in your pocket and would count as a thoughtful gift.1. Personalised custom giftsThere's no better way of telling your sibling that they matter to you than saying it through a gift that reflects their individuality and has a personal touch of your bond with them. Something that is going to remind them that you were just thinking about them while choosing the present for the occasion.From chocolates with their initials to a T-shirt with their favourite quote, or even a special message recorded for them by their favourite influencer/celebrity, there are several options available to choose from.2. Fitness wearableIn today's time when everyone is busy in their lives with work and job, health tends to take a backseat, thus it becomes important to tell your loved ones to take care of themselves. Fitness wearables offer a colourful touchscreen display, and some basic health tracking features to keep an on-the-go check on your body vitals.With the help of these wearables, one can also control music and check their phone's notifications. A decently good fitness watch ranges in price somewhere between INR 2000-3000. So, give your sibling a fitness band that is going to help them build healthy habits.3. HandbagHappiness can't be bought, but you can buy her a fabulous bag. Ladies and their handbags are truly best friends, and chances are that your sister loves them too. If that is so, Rakhi is the perfect time to give her a wonderful bag that she would use each day and update her prized collection.Handbags also play an important role in elevating one's look, and nothing will make your sister feel happier than a chic handbag or wallet that will match all her outfits.4. Gift voucherThis Rakhi, you can share your love and care with your sibling by buying an e-gift voucher for them. It can be from their favourite clothing or accessories brand to a rejuvenating spa session.There are also vouchers from e-commerce companies, which could be a great idea if you know that your loved one likes to do a lot of online shopping. They also offer gift cards for clothes and other categories. This way your loved ones will get to purchase anything they want.5. Healthy snacks hamperSnacking healthy is undoubtedly one of the most essential prerequisites for good health and weight loss. One can create a gift hamper with some healthy snacks like a variety of nuts and seeds, ghee-roasted makhanas, roasted black chanas, baked healthy snacks etc. This will help your sibling have enough stock for healthy snacking for at least a few months.In totality, Raksha Bandhan is about showering your love and care towards your sibling, with the addition of blessings and, of course, gifts. With the festival just around the corner, people may have already been growing over what to gift their sibling just like every year.Rajeev Singhal, who runs a gift and stationery shop in Ghaziabad, revealed that while due to the pandemic "there has been a drop in the sales" from his store, but "people have been placing home delivery orders since the start of August" and also divulged that "prepackaged rakhi gift boxes are the most sought after gifting item this Raksha Bandhan."On the other hand, Shrtanjay Asthana, a Data Engineer, who resides in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, thinks experiences matter more than material things and will be gifting his sister a paid holiday trip.He said, "Annually, just before Raksha Bandhan, I literally go crazy searching for that appropriate gift which can bring that million-dollar smile on her face and which could be cherished by her in the time to come. Since she loves to travel, hence I will be giving her an all-expense-paid trip to her favourite destination."While the above-mentioned list is surely not exhaustive, it does provide a general idea of what to choose as a gift for your sibling. Also, these will keep them engaged for a year and provide you with sufficient time to think of something unique for next year.So, order as soon as possible to keep it ready on the day or in case there is a need to replace it. Hope this Raksha Bandhan, these gifting ideas will help you strengthen your bond with your sibling. (ANI)