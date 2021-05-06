Surrendered Al-Badr man urged companions to surrender, they refused

Srinagar, May 6 (IANS) Surrendered militant from the group of four Al-Badr terrorists made appeals to his trapped companions to surrender, but they refused to do so and fired indiscriminately at the security forces triggering an encounter in South Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Thursday.

Police said on a specific input regarding presence of terrorists in Kanigam area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, army's 44 RR and 178Bn CRPF.

During the search operation as the presence of terrorists got ascertained they were given an opportunity to surrender.

Family members of the trapped terrorists were also called to the encounter site to motivate and persuade them to surrender.

Police said due to efforts and utmost patience of police, security forces and repeated surrender appeals with the help of their family members, one of the trapped terrorist Tausif Ahmad ultimately surrendered and laid down his arms before the joint security forces.

"The surrendered terrorist later also appealed to his trapped companions to surrender, however, they turned down the surrender offer and fired indiscriminately on joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter," police said.

In the ensuing encounter, three terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. They have been identified asA Danish Mir, Mohd Umer Bhat both residents of Khajapora Shopian and Zaid Bashir Reshi resident of Raben Shopian. Police said as per its records, they were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar has made a fervent appeal to all misguided youth who have joined terror ranks to shun the path of violence and return to mainstream as the society needs them and most importantly their parents.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.

"The last rites of the killed terrorists shall be performed after conducting medico-legal formalities and their nearest family members shall be allowed to participate in the last rites," police said.

