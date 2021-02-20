Survival Z game now available for free via Apple Arcade

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Apple Arcade has added a new game Survival Z from Ember Entertainment to its growing catalogue of more than 145 games.

Survival Z is a tower-defence type of game, with 50 levels. Its map offers multiple routes for a more replayable game.

There are 15 playable characters available in Survival Z who can also be levelled up and upgraded to make them more potent in the never-ending battle against the zombie hordes.